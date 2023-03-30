Srinagar: In second such incident in Kashmir in recent months, a man allegedly killed his elderly mother in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Dangerpora area of Sopore in Baramulla. A police officer said that the accused, suspected to be a drug addict, strangulated his mother, in her seventies leading to her on spot death.

The identity of the slain or the accused was not known. Local sources said that after the murder, the accused created a ruckus at the spot in order to give an impression of an attack on the family. The accused, fearing repercussions, later fled from the spot. On notice, the local police soon rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Also read: Kashmir: Son kills mother with help of friend, blames estranged father

The accused was nabbed within hours after police launched a manhunt. A police official said that the body has been shifted to the Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem. Notably, this is second such killing in the valley in past few months. In October last year, a youth had killed his mother in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. After the murder, the accused had attempted to pass on the blame to her estranged husband and his relatives.

Police nabbed the accused in November after remaining clueless earlier. Wednesday's murder in Sopore is also the second murder in north Kashmir in last 24 hours. On Wednesday, a throat-slit body of a minor girl was found in Lolab area of Kupwara. Significantly, in an alarming development, a report shared by the Centre in the parliament on Wednesday said that nearly 10 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir are addicted to drugs.