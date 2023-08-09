Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attempted to murder his own son over a petty argument in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested the accused while further investigation into the case is going on. The circumstances around the alleged attempt to murder case were not immediately known.

In a statement issued on its official Twitter handle, Srinagar Police said, "One Mehmood Ahmad Wani, son of Nazir Wani, a resident of Sonwar Srinagar arrested for attempting to murder his son. He had an argument which led to the stabbing. Weapon of offense also recovered”. The police further said, "Victim has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable."

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR no 121/ 2023 under section 307 of IPC at Ram Munshi Bagh Police station in this regard. Two more crimes were reported in the district on Wedneseday. A police spokesman said that one molester namely Uzair Hameed Mir, son of Abdul Hameed Mir, resident of Daulatabad Khanyar was arrested for molesting and injuring a girl.

“He gave lift to the victim, tried to molest and when girl resisted he threw her from car,” said the police spokesman. Police said that a FIR under stringent sections has been registered in Rainawari Police Station even as the car has also been seized by the police. In another incident of crime reported from Srinagar on the day, two accused ladies Ms Urfana Bhat and Ms Rukhsana both residents of Nishat area of Srinagar were arrested for allegedly assaulting a girl in a shop at Boulevard Road.

“FIR no 119/2023 under relevant sections registered in RM Bagh PS. The victim lady is stable and has been shifted to hospital,” police said.