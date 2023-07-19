Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Panic has spread in Badamwari area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir since a few locals have claimed to have seen a leopard here even as the Wildlife Department has launched a search operation to capture the big cat. The operation is still going on in the area even though the wildlife protection department has said there was no solid evidence over the presence of leopards in the area.

The Department of Wildlife Protection's Veterinary Officer in Kashmir, Dr. Mohsin Ali Ghazi said that a team is camping in the area since Tuesday following a distress call by the locals. "This operation is bigger than Wanbal because it is being carried out from two sides. There is a BadamWari Park, Hari Parbat fort, and a school nearby. Because of this, extreme care is being taken,” Ghazi said.

The officer said that they have spoken to the locals even as cages, cameras, and other equipment have also been installed in the area. “However, no solid evidence has yet been found. The jungle is not far from here and as such we can't rule out the presence of leopards here. So far, we have not found any pug marks, droppings or carcasses,” he said.

Also read: Leopard that mauled a preschooler to death caught in Kashmir

Ghazi said that wild cats, monkeys, and other wild animals are frequent here. Ghazi said that the animal seen in a picture taken during the search operation “is not a leopard”. “ The intriguing part is that the leopard is so swift that it can't be spotted so easily. We are not denying locals' accounts, but a wild cat may sometimes be perceived as a bigger animal during twilight.

The operation is still underway and will remain there until there is some clarity," he said. Ghazi asked the locals to remain inside their houses and cooperate with the wildlife department officials. "Keep kids and pets indoors, and get in touch with us if you find any evidence or need help," he said. There have long been accounts of bears, snakes, and leopards being rescued in Kashmir Valley, where wild animals are known to frequent human settlements.

In March, the Department of Wildlife conducted a search in the Wanbal area of Srinagar for a few days after reports of a group of leopards being spotted there this year, but no leopards were captured then.