Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant development, authorities on Sunday conducted a successful trial run of the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The trial run was conducted by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his whirlwind tour of the UT.

The union minister conducted the first trial run on a track-mounted vehicle on the world’s highest railway bridge over the river Chenab between between Bakkal and Kauri. The bridge stands at a height of 359 metres above the riverbed on the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project, which is set to connect Kashmir with the national rail network.

The bridge has been designed so as to withstand high speed winds and also earthquakes given the highly active seismic zone J&K is in. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while conducting a trial run of the bridge on Sunday also held a Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the bridge. was also performed on the occasion by the union minister.

Terming the cable mounted world's highest arch bridge, over Chenab River as an engineering marvel, the union minister said that a specially designed Vande Bharat Metro train will soon run between Jammu and Srinagar. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the Union Railway minister said that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project is expected to become fully operational by the end of this year or early next year.”

“After the completion of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project, the specially designed Vande Bharat Metro train will start running between Jammu and Srinagar,” the union minister said. The 1.3 km bridge is an important part of the 111 km Katra-Banihal rail link on the USBRL project. The project, which is set to provide an alternative and reliable mode of transportation to Kashmir was declared a National Project in 2002.