Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Doctors in Kashmir have cited the rising cases of Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) to two major factors-genetic causes and unhealthy lifestyle. The PCOS Society India organized a seminar in Srinagar on the topic of E3 on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, also known as PCOS, a disease found in adolescent girls, in which not only the Valley Expert doctors from Kashmir and other states of the country also participated.

In this one-day seminar, the society's convener Dr. Sabahat Rasool welcomed the guests while the founder and president Dr. Doro Shah delivered the presidential address. For the sake of women's diseases, the coordination of endocrinologists, dermatologists, etc. was encouraged and the two major causes of this disease, genetics and unhealthy lifestyle, were also highlighted.

The participants discussed the reasons for the prevalence of PCOS in women and the timely diagnosis of this disease. In the seminar, expert doctors presented their perspective and emphasized to spread the awareness over PCOS. According to experts, women with PCOS have hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems. Starting with irregularity of the blood vessels leading to infertility, with aging, it also causes other diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and psychological problems, the experts said.

Also read: Study shows keto diet boosts fertility among women with PCOS

According to the experts, many women have PCOS but do not know it and it cannot be diagnosed only through ultrasound. Among other symptoms, the women suffering with PCOS also have thinning of hair, acne, hard and unnecessary hair on the face and body. Dr. Doro Shah, President of PCOS Society, said that although this disease is not new, it is becoming more common among women due to lifestyle changes.

Like rest of the country, women are also suffering from PCOS in Kashmir Valley as well with 15 to 20 patients being seen in OPDs of the hospitals on a daily basis. Dr. Sabahat Rasool, convenor of PCOS Society India, said that due to the lack of complete information about this disease, many women are left without treatment even as many women die due to lack of proper treatment.