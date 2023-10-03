Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Two soldiers have been wounded in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and militants in the forest area of Soom-Broh village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, local inputs said on Tuesday. According to the local inputs, the encounter between the militants and security forces raged late evening on Monday shortly after the security forces cordoned the area.

The search operation was launched after security forces received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. According to local inputs, the joint teams of Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF laid a Cordon in the area on Monday and launched searches over suspicion of presence of militants with search operation continuing throughout the day on Monday.

Sources said that some gunshots termed as 'speculative firing' by forces, were also heard during the search operation. During the late evening hours on Monday, search teams of forces were fired upon by militants from the forest area which was retaliated and this led to exchange of gunfire, local inputs said. “Fierce gunfight continued in the area in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and two army personnel have received injuries who have been evacuated to army hospital in Rajouri, "added the sources.