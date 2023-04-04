Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday morning conducted raids at six locations in three Kashmir districts including the residences of two Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar in an alleged militancy funding case. According to local inputs, the SIA sleuths conducted the raids in Srinagar district in central Kashmir even as the raids were also conducted in Baramulla and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir.

The SIA sleuths assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) showed up at the locations early today morning and raided the six locations. In Srinagar, the SIA raided the residences of two Hurriyat conference leaders Bilal Ahmad Sidique at Rajbagh and Bashir Molvi at Aloochi-Bagh, sources said.

As per local inputs, the searches are being carried out as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged militancy funding case. The case has been registered under FIR no 22/2022 at police station CIK/SIA Kashmir. The raids come over a month and half after the SIA Tuesday raided five places in four districts of Kashmir valley.

The raids too were conducted in connection with the militancy case. The SIA sleuths had raided the locations in Anantnag and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir, Baramulla and Sopore in north Kashmir and Budgam district in central Kashmir on Feb. 21. In Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the house of one Uwais Gul, son of Gul Mohammad in Hardu Akar area of the south Kashmir district.

The preceding day, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches at two places in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.