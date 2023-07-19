Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Suspected militants on Wednesday shot at an injured two Forest Department officials at a checkpost in Pulwama district in south Kashmir, police said. In a press statement, a spokesman for District Police Pulwama said that police received an information about a “terror crime incident” at Bangender Bridge in which two forest department employees got injured.

“Senior police officers alongwith additional reinforcement reached at the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts,” the police spokesman said. He said that Police Station Rajpora “received an information through reliable source that terrorists had fired upon a team of forest department of district Budgam causing injuries to two employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge falling under the jurisdiction of PS Rajpora in district Pulwama”.

“However, the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment. Both the injured have been identified as Imran Yousaf Wani son of Mohd Yousaf Wani, a resident of Mohnu, Chararisherif (bullet injury in thigh) and shifted to SHMS Hospital for specialised treatment and Jahangir Ahmed Chechi (Forester), son of Gh Mohiudin Chechi, a resident of Gogjipather, Chadoora (minor superficial injuries and discharged after first aid ), police said.

Police said that a case vide FIR No. 79/2023 under sections 16,20 UAP ( Act) , 307 IPC and 7/ 27 IA Act has been registered in PS Rajpora and investigation has been initiated. Soon after the incident whole area was cordoned off by Police, Army and CAPFs and intensive search operation was launched, he added.

Police said that during the search of the of the scene of crime, two empty fired cartridges of Ak-47 ammunition and one bullet head was recovered from the spot. The search operation was going on in the area. The incident comes hours after suspected militants shot and injured two labourers from Maharashtra in neighbouring Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The attack took place in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag late Tuesday evening.