DDC Chairperson Baramulla and Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, Safina Baig and Secretary Tourism Abid Rashid Shah attended the meeting as chief guests, while well-known business leaders, hoteliers and other important personalities of Kashmir Valley were also present on the occasion.

In the 16th annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, elections were held to form a new body in which the President, Chairman, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, General Secretary, Treasurer and Chief Coordinator were elected. On this occasion, all the members unanimously elected Tariq Rasheed Ghani as the President of the Chamber for two years and Mushtaq Chaya, a well-known hotelier of Kashmir, as the Patron-in-Chief of CCI. Apart from this, new faces were brought forward for other posts as well.