J&K: Tariq Ghani re-elected CCIK President, Mushtaq Chaya Patron-in-Chief
Published: 45 minutes ago
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir was held in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in which Tariq Rasheed Ghani was elected as the President of the Chamber for two years. Mushtaq Chaya, a well-known hotelier of Kashmir was elected as the Patron-in-Chief of CCI.
DDC Chairperson Baramulla and Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, Safina Baig and Secretary Tourism Abid Rashid Shah attended the meeting as chief guests, while well-known business leaders, hoteliers and other important personalities of Kashmir Valley were also present on the occasion.
In the 16th annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, elections were held to form a new body in which the President, Chairman, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, General Secretary, Treasurer and Chief Coordinator were elected. On this occasion, all the members unanimously elected Tariq Rasheed Ghani as the President of the Chamber for two years and Mushtaq Chaya, a well-known hotelier of Kashmir, as the Patron-in-Chief of CCI. Apart from this, new faces were brought forward for other posts as well.
In the annual meeting, people associated with Kashmir Handicraft, Hotel Industry, Tourism and Transport Sector and other business sectors also discussed their business activities, issues and problems and presented their own point of view for the solution of the problems faced. On the occasion, Tariq Rasheed Ghani, elected president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that it is quite challenging to work for the business community at present.
Although the tourism sector has returned to its track, people associated with other sectors are still facing problems, which need to be solved he said. He said that efforts will be made to work for the welfare of the business community and solve the lingering problems that have not been solved yet. Newly elected Vice President M.M. Hussain and Secretary General Adnan Shah also reiterated their determination to work diligently and honestly.
In the annual meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, people associated with different fields of life were also felicitated. Among them, Pervez ud Din, ETV Bharat Correspondent, was also awarded a certificate for the best reporting in the field of journalism. At the end of the meeting, CCIK also launched its annual magazine.