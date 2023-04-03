Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) : The J and K Police claimed on Monday that they have recovered a consignment of weapons allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone from a field in the Vijaypur area. The police in the Samba district became alert following the incident. The authorities launched searches in the wake of the latest finding.

The consignment package was found near the railway line in the Rakh Barotiya area. It is suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the border. The incidents of drones airdropping weapons and narcotics from the Pakistani side across the international border have been on the increase in recent days.

Police teams along with the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the spot in Vijaypur. The officials found pistols and a hand grenade in the air-dropped consignment. The drone was also found at the spot. The police immediately cordoned off the area. The Samba district has also witnessed many incidents of drones from the neighbouring country violating airspace regulations and dropping narcotics, explosives and cash. No IED (improvised explosive device) has been found in the latest spot.

Also Read : J&K: Explosion near International Border in Kathua, live grenade recovered

Incidents relating to extremists are being reported from different parts of the State. A few days ago, an explosion took place near the international border in Kathua. The blast was heard from a wheat field near Border Police Post Sanyal under the Hiranagar Police Station on March 29. The police conducted intensive searches in the area and confirmed that there were no clues about any possible infiltration bid by militants.