Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have averted a major incident along the strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway by defusing a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The suspected IED has been destroyed and the traffic resumed along the highway, the officer said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, told ETV Bharat that security forces detected a suspicious object along the highway in Lawaypora in Srinagar outskirts. "It seemed like an IED, but was contrived type. As it was suspicious, we destroyed it," Birdhi told ETV Bharat. Official sources said that the Road Opening Party (ROP) of Central Reserve Police Force detected the IED fitted in an abandoned gas cylinder in the area.

Soon after, bomb disposal squad of security forces arrived on the spot and defused it. Officials said that traffic was suspended for some time till the suspicious object was destroyed, but was resumed immediately after its destruction. Officials said that the timely detection and destruction of the suspected IED averted a major tragedy as the highway, which is frequented by army and security forces convoys which move towards the Line of Control in Barmallah's Uri and Kupwara districts.