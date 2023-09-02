Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup on Saturday Sept 2, the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) urged the students hailing from the Union territory and studying at different universities across the country to take the game in its spirit and stay away from posts on social media which might lead them into trouble.

In a statement issued over the matter, a JKSA spokesman asked the students to take it as just another game and stay away from trouble. “We have urged Kashmiri students studying at different universities all over the nation to have their priority set for their education and career for which they have travelled to different parts of the nation from their home state of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the spokesman.

“The association reminds students of the sacrifices made by their family members - fathers who have worked tirelessly, brothers who have taken loans, sisters who have sold jewelry, and mothers who pray diligently for their well-being,” he added. The JKSA said that the students need to take sports as a game and stay away from social media posts during and after the match, which might create any kind of indiscipline at any institution across the country or land them in trouble.

“They should not get involved in unnecessary debates, discussions or social media chat and should enjoy the game with true sportsman spirit,” JKSA said. It said that it is essential for students to recognize the political connotations and feelings attached to this game are very serious. “So, students should enjoy the game with the true spirit of a sportsman.

The students must understand that by cheering for any particular team, they are putting themselves in a vulnerable position. Hence, students should take precautions to ensure their safety on campuses and in their accommodations while considering the well-being of their families back home,” the JKSA said. It said that games and sports extend beyond mere entertainment and they teach us about brotherhood and peace.

“These events should serve as opportunities to foster unity and harmony, not violence,” it said.