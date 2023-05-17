Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted raids at the houses of five militants in Kishtwar district of Jammu and three other locations in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in connection with militancy funding case, sources said.

A senior police officer said that a team of SIU raided three places in Reshipore Tral area of Pulwama district in connection with militancy funding case. The raids have been conducted in connection with FIR No.10 of 2023 registered at Police Station Tral. It was not immediately known whether anyboody had been arrested during the raids or any recoveries were made.

Similar raids were conducted by the SIU in Kishtwar district of Jammu as well. The SIU raided five terrorists' houses in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror support and terror funding case, a senior official said. He said that the houses belonged to terrorists who are operating from Pakistan and are engaged in revival of terrorism in the region

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said that five SIU teams along with police carried out the raids after obtaining search warrants from NIA Court, Jammu, in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case. The raids were conducted at the houses of Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohammad Iqbal alias Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar Kishtwar, and Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, he said.

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. The raids by the Special Investigation Unit of J&K Police come six days after the National Investigating Agency (NIA) carried out raids at several locations in four districts of Kashmir valley in connection with an alleged terror funding case.

Also read: NIA raids in over 100 locations across six states in Khalistani-terror-gangsters nexus

According to reliable sources, the raids were launched in Budgam district in central Kashmir, Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir and Pulwama district in south Kashmir. In north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the central probe agency raided the house of one Mufti Abdul Rahim, brother of SAR Geelani, who was arrested in connection with Parliament attack case earlier.

Likewise, the NIA sleuths raided the house of one Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir. Besides, the NIA also raided the house of one Khazir Mohammad Najar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Najar at Wagam village of Budgam. The house of one Mohammad Ashraf Wani, son of late Ghulam Qadir Wani at Namtehal village of Budgam was also raided by the NIA.

The NIA also conducted searches in the house of one Mohamad Yousuf Malik, son of Abdul Gaffar Malik, a resident of Daharmuna Soibugh besides the house of one Mohamad Shafi Dar son of Ghulam Mohmmad, a resident of Jawallapora in the central Kashmir district.