Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the picturesque Kashmir Valley, where the echoes of serene landscapes blend with the aspirations of its youth, a rising star has emerged, captivating hearts with his soulful ghazal singing. Mohammad Mudassar Marghoo, a 25-year-old from the Sonawari area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, is making waves in the world of music with his unique style and enchanting voice.

Mudassar's journey into the world of ghazals began during his school days when he discovered his passion for singing. Coming from a family with no musical background, his initial pursuit faced resistance from his loved ones. However, fueled by his determination and love for the art, Mudassar overcame these obstacles with the unwavering support of his parents.

His renditions, combining the rich traditions of Urdu and Kashmiri ghazals, have found resonance among music enthusiasts. Mudassar's melodious voice has breathed life into numerous ghazals, earning him widespread acclaim. Among his notable performances is the rendition of Ustad Mehdi Hasan's ghazal, "Rafta rafta who meri hasti ka saaman hogaye (Gradually, he became the property of my being) which introduced him as a formidable ghazal singer to the world.

Despite lacking formal training, Mudassar has honed his skills by immersing himself in the works of renowned ghazal singers across the country. His dedication and perseverance have led him to achieve a level of maturity in his art that belies his relative youth. In 2021, Mudassar's talent was recognized when he received the Best Singer award at Kashmir University's "Sonzal" program, a testament to his exceptional performance.

His participation in various competitions and conventions has resulted in multiple accolades, showcasing his ability to captivate audiences with his soul-stirring renditions. The youth of Kashmir Valley, like Mudassar, are teeming with talent that requires nurturing and support. While facing initial hurdles, Mudassar's story serves as an inspiration, highlighting the importance of providing a platform for young artists to develop their technical skills.