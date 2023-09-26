Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out a raid on the house of a former militant associate on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said. It is learnt that the counter-insurgency wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police searched the house of the accused identified as Mohd Iqbal at Peer Bagh locality of Sunjwan area of Jammu in the early hours of Tuesday.

During the searches conducted at the house of the accused, the SIA sleuths confiscated a mobile phone and two SIM cards for examination, an official said. The official said that Iqbal, originally a resident of village Khor in Mahore Tehsil of Reasi district, was a former militant associate and the raid was conducted on the suspicion that he still has connections with militants.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) in last August this year claimed to have arrested eight absconding terrorists and their associates “involved in serious crimes of terrorism and disruptive activities”. The arrested accused were identified as Adil Farooq Faridi, son of Abdul Ghani Faridi, a resident of H No. 230 Sahidi Chowk Jammu (Government employee presently posted in JK BOSE, Jammu), Mohd. Iqbal alias Javed son of Sikander Khan resident of Asthan Mohalla Doda, Mujahid Hussain alias Nisar Ahmed son of Abdul Rasheed Gathwan resident of Asthan Mohalla Doda , Tariq Hussain son of Ghulam Ali Misger resident of Barshalla Doda, Ishtiaq Ahmed Dev alias Ajaz sim of Mohd Ayoub Dev resident of Sah Mohalla Doda, Ajaz Ahmed alias Mohd. Iqbal son of Abdul Rehman resident of Dandi Bhaderwah, Jameel Ahmed alias Jugnu alias Chika Khan son of Faiz Ahmed resident of Kursari Bhaderwah and Ishfaq Ahmed son of Ghulam Ahmed Sheikh resident of Bun Doda (working as writer in Court Complex Doda).