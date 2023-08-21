Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Monday morning resumed the search operation at the site of gunfight between the security forces and militants after suspending it overnight in Parigam area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, local inputs said. Local reports quoting official sources said that the search operation was suspended on Sunday night due to darkness.

In the meantime, the cordon was strengthened around the encounter spot as additional columns of security forces were rushed to the spot. As the first light of the morning struck, the search operation was resumed in the area as per an official. It is said that due to the dense paddy fields around the encounter site, the search operation may take longer time than usual.

The gunfight broke out in Parigam area of south Kashmir's Pulwama at around 10 pm on Sunday night. The encounter broke out soon after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. “Encounter has started in Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama.

Police and Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow,” a police spokesman said. Pertinently, nine soldiers died and another injured after the vehicle they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday. According to official sources, the accident took place at Kerey area of southern Ladakh's Nyoma on Saturday evening around 150 km away from the main town of Leh.