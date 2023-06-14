Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir A prominent departmental store in uptown Srinagar has been booked by the police after the health of a baby deteriorated after consuming adulterated infant formula bought from the store police said on Wednesday “Case registered against 711 department store Sanatnagar for selling sub standard adulterated milk for baby leading to deterioration of the health of baby FIR no 4823 under sections 273274275276420 of IPC registered in Sadar PS amp investigation has started a Srinagar Police spokesman said Pertinently Section 273 relates to Sale of noxious food or drink 274 Adulteration of drugs 275 Sale of adulterated drugs 276 Sale of drug as a different drug or preparation and 420 Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property A senior police officer said that investigation into the incident is going on He further said that the departmental store has not been sealed for now The case was filed following the complaint by a man alleging that the infant formula Aptamil Stage I he bought from the store on June 8 led to deterioration of the health of the onemonthold baby “When we tried calling the mentioned customer care number on the box it came to my notice that the number and importer slip is fake the complainant saidAlso read UP Death by suicide triggers panic at drug de addiction centre 52 inmates flee cops book ownerHe further said that he raised the same issue with the owner of the departmental store who he said is not aware about the supplier of his products and denying it The complainant said that the owner offered him replacement for the product in order to hush up the case “How can be they so irresponsible while selling the baby products and didn t even know the authenticity he asked