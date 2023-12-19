Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown against Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in multiple areas of Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir registering as many as seven FIRs against locals for giving shelter to the refugees and helping them avail government schemes, sources said.

A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that “action was initiated against all those who have been facilitators in providing shelter and availing govt benefits to the non-citizens of the country Rohingyas”. The seven FIRs lodged against the locals at the respective police stations are; P/S Satwari FIR no.270, P/S Trikuta Nagar FIR no. 352, P/S Bagh-e-Bahu FIR no.107, P/S Channi Himmat FiR no.184, P/S Nowabad FIR no.191, P/S Domana FIR no.370 and P/S Nagrota FIR no.527 respectively.

“In these FIR's people have been found to be be accused for providing shelter to the people of outside nation foreigners(Rohingyas),” he said. Meanwhile simultaneous searches were launched in various locations of Jammu where the Rohingya refugees have set up make-shift shelters after being persecuted back home in Myamnar.

“Searches as per procedure in the presence of magistrates were conducted at different locations of Jammu district where the non-citizens are accommodated and also at the residential places of the facilitators. During searches illegally acquired Indian documents like PAN cards, Adhaar cards, bank documents among other incriminating material were seized. Investigation into the matter has started and other details will be shared subsequently. Stringent action in the future shall be taken against all such defaulters,” said the police spokesperson.

Crackdown expanded to Doda and Poonch districts: Similar crackdown was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda and Poonch districts. In Doda district, a police spokesperson said that they have registered three FIRs against 10 immigrants including Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals “and their facilitators for illegally procuring Indian identity documents like, Domicile Certificates, Aadhaar Cards, Ration Cards, Voter ID Cards and PAN Cards etc and illegally staying in District Doda”.

Police said that after conducting a “detailed discrete enquiry regarding illegally staying of foreigners (Rohingyas and Bangladeshi) at various locations of this District a case FIR No. 119/2023 under relevant provisions of law has been registered at PS Bhaderwah against the accused persons, namely Raheela Begum W/O Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh resident of Myanmar, A/P Udrana Tehsil Bhaderwah, Shakeela Begum W/O Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh resident of Myanmar A/P Akhrut Bagh Chinote Tehsil Bhaderwah, Jahan Ara W/O Imran Hussain resident of Myanmar A/P Chakrabhati Sindara Tehsil Bhalla, Meem Bano W/O Adil Hussain resident of Myanmar A/P Kodsu Khellani Tehsil Bhalla and Muskan Banoo D/O Imram Hussain resident of Myanmar A/P Chakrabhati Sindara Tehsil Bhalla.

Similarly, a case FIR No. 93/2023 under relevant provisions of law has been registered at PS Gandoh against Rohingias and their facilitators, namely Zavaira Begum W/O Tanveer Ahmed resident of Myanmar A/P Tantly Inharra Gandoh, Shabnam Begum W/O Mazoor Ahmed resident of Myanmar, A/P Hallore Gandoh, Noor Bhar W/O Tariq Hussain resident of Myanmar A/P Kakoo Gandoh and Zeenat Begum W/O Mohd Shafi resident of Myanmar, A/P Batoli Kahara.

“A detailed inquiry has been conducted and it emerged that these Rohingyas managed to enter District Doda and illegally procured Indian identity documents for disclosing their identity as permanent resident of District Doda,” police said. In another case FIR No. 104/2023 U/S 07/14-C, 06/14 Foreigners Act 420/120-B, IPC which was registered at PS Bhaderwah against one Bangladeshi national namely Nusrat Jahan D/O Abdul Majeed Dewan resident of Dhaka Bangladesh A/P Malnai Tehsil Bhalla and her facilitators for illegally overstaying/violating visa norms and procuring Indian identity documents, added police.

Police conducted house searches and said it recovered “incriminating materials which are seized as evidences”. Police said that investigation of all these cases has been set into motion “to ascertain the facilitators and government employees involved in providing Indian identity documents and other allied assistance to these foreigners so that such helping hands could be brought to book”.

Police in Poonch district said that it arrested three more persons for creating fake Aadhar card and ration card of one Rohingya namely Mohd Numaan S/0 Muhib ullah R/0 Tang Bazar district Bothi Dang state Arkaan Myanmar(Burma) who is living in village Dhargloon since 2013 and got married with one local girl Farzana Kosser D/o Nazir Ahmed of Dhargloon in the year 2016.

“The said person in conspiracy with his father-in-law Nazir Ahmed, son of Mohd Yousaf of Dhargloon hatched a criminal conspiracy for preparing fake Aadhar card and getting his name entered as family member in his ration card by using the Fake Aadhar card which was prepared in conspiracy with two others persons namely Waseem Akram, son of Mohd Hafeez of Dhargloon who is running a Internet cafe at Dhargloon and he asked Mohd Numaan (Rohingya) to manage an Endorsement Certificate from a Village Head i.e Sarpanch or Panch in the given Proforma, on which he prepared the Aadhar Card of Rohingya person,” police said.

It said that Mohd Sayaf, son of Mohd Hussain (Panch) R/O Dhargloon “as a part of this larger conspiracy endorsed as Village Headman on given proforma and gave false verification of Mohd Numaan (Rohingya) and facilitated the preparation of his Fake Aadhar card”. In this Connection a case FIR no 117/2023 u/s 120-B, 420,465,468,471, 109 IPC ahs been registered at PS Gursai. During the course of investigation Mohd Numaan, son of Muhib ullah r/o Myanmar was arrested on 30/11/2023 and is presently in judicial custody.

“During further course of investigation house search of his father-in -law Nazir Ahmed, son of Mohd Yousaf caste Gujjar of Dhargloon was conducted in presence of Executive magistrate and he alongwith two others namely Mohd Sayaf, son of Mohd Hussain and Waseem Akram, son of Mohd Hafeez both residents of Dhargloon were arrested in the instant case.

“Some incriminating documents were also recovered from the house and so far total four persons were arrested in this case and further investigation is going on,” police said.