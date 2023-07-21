Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Young Ashiya would get in touch with gullible men through honey trap and extort money from them by blackmailing them. Another youth Tariq Mir would pose as a reporter and threaten to write “stories” about it. A middle aged woman Masrat Mir and one Firdous Mir stepped in by impersonating as a Crime Branch Officer and Superintendent of Police.

Reminiscent of the typical Bollywood crime thrillers, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a honey-trap racket by arresting four persons including two women in Srinagar district. A spokesman for the District Police Srinagar while confirmed the arrests in a Twitter post. The accused Firdous Ahmed Mir hails from Rainawari and would pose as a fake SP, Mohd Tariq Mir of Lal Bazar as a fake reporter, Ashiya of Bemina as a pseudo honey trap girl and Masrat Mir of Habba kadal impersonated as a fake crime branch officer, police said.

Police said that the accused used to lure gullible people and extort money from them. “The Girl used to set up meeting with the gullible person. The other members of gang would impersonate as professionals like reporters/police and then blackmail the victim,” said the police spokesman. Police said that one house of female accused in Mehjoor Nagar was used for the commission of the crime.

Police said that a case under FIR no 68/2023 U/s 392,472,419 IPC has been registered at Sadar Police Station while further investigation into the incident is going on.