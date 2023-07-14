Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday booked a former militant and member of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said. A spokesman for the Bandipora District Police said that the Ameer Hamza, an ex-militant, from Quilmuqam village was involved in “anti-national activities”.

"Bandipora Police booked one ex terrorist & member of APHC namely Ameer Hamza Shah R/o Quilmuqam Bandipora under PSA and lodged him in District Jail Baramulla, for his continuous involvement in anti National activities," the police spokesman wrote in a tweet. The booking of the former militant comes hours after militants on Thursday evening shot at three non-local labourers in south Kashmir’s Shopian district leaving them injured in the attacks.

As per an official, the three non-local labourers were shot at in Gagran area of the south Kashmir district. The victims were identified as Anwal Thoker, Heerlal and Pantoo. Soon after the attack, the injured were shifted to District Hospital Shopian for treatment from where they were referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

In the visuals of the aftermath of the attack, the locals were seen rushing the injured labourers to the hospital. After the attack security forces cordoned off the area and a massive manhunt was launched to nab the attackers. Thursday's was the third attack on non-locals and minorities in Kashmir this year. In the first attack, on Feb. 26, a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by militants at Achen area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Later on May 29, Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, working at a private circus mela at an amusement park, was shot dead near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag town.