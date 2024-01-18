Srinagar: In another action against the militancy ecosystem, the Anantnag police, in collaboration with the Executive Magistrate concerned on Thursday attached the residential property of Abdul Salam Rather, the son of Mohd Ramzan Rather, at Tangpawa village in the Kokernag area.

According to the police, the action is part of the continued crackdown on the militancy ecosystem, which includes individuals harbouring militants and facilitating logistical support to them. "Abdul Salam Rather's property has been directly linked to Case FIR No. 170/2022, involving charges under Sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code, 7/25 of the Arms Act, and various Sections (16,18,19,20,23,38,39) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case was registered at the Kokernag Police Station."

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Zahoor Ahmad Rather, the son of Abdul Salam Rather, a resident of Tangpawa Kokernag, played a crucial role as a militant associate. Zahoor Ahmad Rather provided essential support, including food, shelter and logistical assistance, to identified militants Asif Reshi alias Khubaib, the son of Mohd Yaseen Reshi, a resident of Sheikhpora Marhama, and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat alias Talha, the son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, a resident of Nai Basti Marhama," the statement reads.

It further stated, "The association led to the classification of Zahoor Ahmad Rather's residence as "proceeds of terrorism" under Section 2(g) read with Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The confirmation of the attachment of the property was sanctioned by the competent authority."