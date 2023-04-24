PoonchJammu Police have detained over 40 persons for questioning in connection with the terror attack on an Army truck in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in which five soldiers were killed and another injured Sources said that more than 40 persons were detained during the ongoing search operation launched after the attack to nab the attackers believed to be hiding in the area The attack took place on Thursday Apr 20 along the Bhimber GaliPoonch road when unidentified terrorists attacked the Army truck with hand grenades and opened indiscriminate fire on the soldiers in which five soldiers were killed and a sixth was injured As per investigators the terrorist had laid ambush and attacked the Army truck by lobbing grenades and firing steel core bullets at the soldiers Also read Poonch terror attack Around 30 people detained for questioning hunt on for terroristsIt is believed that a sniper first targeted the truck even as his associates also opened fire giving no time for the soldiers for retaliation Before fleeing the terrorists are also believed to have taken away the arms and ammunition of the slain soldiers The attack took place during the fasting month of Ramadhan The armoured truck which was carrying fruits vegetables and other items from the Bhimber Gali army camp to Sangiote village for Iftar celebration scheduled in the evening was found up in flames on the road with over 50 bullet marks The slain soldiers four from Punjab and one from Odisha were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations Soon after the attack security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation to nab the attackers It is said that the security forces have come across a few cave hideouts in the area which are believed to have been used by the terrorists in the past The Bhimber GaliPoonch road which was closed for vehicular traffic following the terror attack was reopened for traffic after three days on Sunday