Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday termed the reports over Karnataka pilgrims “stranded” during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as "half truth and politically motivated." Nodal Officer for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, Dr Piyush Singla, while talking to ETV Bharat over phone said, "Yatra resumed yesterday evening after being suspended since Friday due to bad weather. When the yatra was suspended, all yatris were housed at safe locations."

He further said, "I am not aware of any yatri being stranded on the track or had to be airlifted to Srinagar or any other safe locations." Earlier, a section of national media reported that over 100 yatris from Karnataka were stranded at the Panchtarni base camp on Sunday during the Amarnath yatra and were later airlifted to Neelagrath and are expected to reach Karnataka by Monday afternoon.

The reports quoting officials of the Karnataka government also claimed that the state government had deputed a team of three officials — Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner, KSDMA; Yathish Chandra, DCP-Crime, Bengaluru City Police; and Kanishka, IAS Probationer- to Srinagar to ensure smooth movement of the pilgrims hailing from the state. But an official associated with the Yatra disputed the reports.

"We have no idea about what these reports are saying. All yatris are safe and yatra is underway as per schedule," said the official posted in Anantnag. The official further said that due to bad weather, the yatra was suspended and the yatris who had completed the yatra were airlifted as per the standard operating procedure.

“No one was stranded or missing,” he said. "We understand the concerns of the relatives of the yatris at home but that doesn't mean people should politicise yatra. For us safety of every yatri is important whether from Karnataka or any other state," the official said, adding, "The yatra has so far remained peaceful and smooth. I request concerned that don't share half-truths and release politically motivated statements."

The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1, resumed on Sunday evening after remaining suspended for two days due to inclement weather. According to the officials, after improvement in weather conditions, yatris were allowed to move towards the holy cave from Nunwan and Baltal base camps. Around 85,000 Yatris have performed the Yatra so far.