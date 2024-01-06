Srinagar (J&K): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached the residential property of an accused linked to a weapon recovery case in the Chanapora area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. According to reliable sources, a joint operation involving the NIA, local police, and CRPF was executed early Saturday morning.

The focus of this operation was the attachment of the property belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad, son of Abdul Ganaie, residing in Khan Colony, Chanapora, in uptown area of Srinagar. "The house in question has been secured in connection with case RC 4/22, which revolves around the recovery of weapons in the area," sources said.

The Srinagar Police in May 2023 had apprehended two local hybrid militants associated with the proscribed militant outfit LeT/TRF. The arrested individuals were allegedly involved in illicit activities, prompting the recovery of incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition. According to police sources, the seized items included a significant arsenal: 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds of ammunition, and one silencer.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the case was swiftly handed over to the NIA for further investigation, underscoring the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to maintain security and address threats in the region, a police officer said. Pertinently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in December last year also launched raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley in connection with an alleged terror funding case.