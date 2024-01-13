Bandipora: In a pleasant news for birders and nature lovers, the Wular Lake Conservation and Management Authority (WCMA) has conducted an initial census showing the arrival of more than 30,000 migratory birds at the famous Wular Lake in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Sources said that bird counts were carried out by the dedicated WCMA team, which diligently documented the presence of over 20 diverse avian species.

Notable sightings included Common Pochards, Ruddy Shelducks, Greylag Geese, and a myriad of other fascinating species. Officials of Wular conservation management authority said that CCTV cameras have been installed this year on Wular banks as part of the anti-poaching measures in the largest lake in Asia. An official said that the bird watching towers have been constructed which provide a spectacular view to bird watchers and attracts them to capture the beautiful movements.

Notably, every year migratory birds flock from Siberia, Japan, China and other countries to Kashmir wetlands. Pertinently, in another significant development with regard to another lake in Kashmir valley, a rare rare bird sighting was reported at the Hokersar wetland in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir where a Black-necked Grebe was sighted in the Ramsar site.