Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of the People's Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti was on Monday put under house arrest ahead of her scheduled visit to Poonch district to console the families of the three civilians 'killed in Army custody' after the recent ambush attack on soldiers, the party said.

“Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief, forcefully placed under house arrest before her scheduled visit to Surankote, where she aimed to assess situation and console families of victims killed under army custody,” the PDP wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. In another post, the party spokesperson said, “PDP vehemently condemns the unjust house arrest of party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

The sealing of gates and restrictions obstructing her Surankote visit are unwarranted and demands strong opposition,”. The party also put a picture of the locked main gate of Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Srinagar and the police personnel purportedly preventing the former chief minister from moving out. On Sunday, the PDP President said that five jawans had been “martyred in a militant ambush, three innocent civilians tortured to death in custody by army, many still battling for their lives in hospitals and now a retired SP killed”.

“Innocent people have become collateral damage to maintain the facade of normalcy touted by GOI. One doesn’t know what to condemn more. Killing of five army jawans who laid their lives in the line of their duty or civilians tortured to death in the most barbaric way by those supposed to protect us from the enemy. Every life in J&K is in peril & GOI wants to brush everything under the carpet only because the ground reality will puncture their fake narrative. How long will this go on before the country wakes up?” wrote in a post on X.