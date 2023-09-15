Srinagar: On the occasion of 76 years of accession of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union and the Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the government of Union Territory is set to hold a grand and spectacular two-day air show. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the show on September 21.

The air show will be organised at Air Force Station Jammu from 9:30 to 11:00 am on Septembe 21 and 22. The event will have the world famous IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), the Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 helicopters and the IAF band. Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft is also expected to showcase low-level aerobatics and manouevering.

The display will showcase the operational capability of the IAF with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service. This event will also aim to sensitise the public about the hazards for aviation and how they can assist in aviation safety.

To start with, the marquee event will showcase the scintillating and speculator display of precision flying and performance by nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132, Mi-17 medium lift helicopters displaying the slithering and small team insertion and extraction techniques, free fall para jumpers and precision drill movements by AWDT.

The SKAT, formed in 1996, has completed more than 600 displays across the country and abroad. It is one of the very few nine aircraft display teams in the world. The 130 helicopter unit which is a resident unit of Jammu, will be showcasing the helicopter operations along with the Garud Commandos of IAF.

Also Read: Indian Air Force airlifts 388 citizens from Jammu to Leh

The AWDT's "Subroto" is the ceremonial drill team of Indian Air Force, founded in 2004 as the first of precision exhibition drill unit of its kind in the IAF. Akash Ganga is IAF's 14-member sky diving team that was created in August 1987.

The Air Warrior Symphony Orchestra (AWSO) is the concert band unit of the IAF band. Formed in June 2002, the AWSO consists of hand-picked musicians from the seven IAF bands across the country. The AWSO has performed at concerts across the globe in countries like France, Italy, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, and Bangladesh.

The display will be open to general public apart from schools, air veterans, civil dignitaries and personnel of defence forces and the air force station.

Also Read: IAF to take over Pithoragarh airport in Uttarakhand