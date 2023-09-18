Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the residence of deputy superintendent Humayun Muzamil Bhat, who was killed in Anantnag encounter, to offer condolences to the family.

Sinha was accompanied by chief secretary AK Mehta, divisional commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Singh, SSP Budgam and other senior officials. He spent around 15 minutes at Bhat's residence in Humhama and interacted with his parents, wife and other family members.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police officer had sustained severe injuries after being hit by bullets in an encounter in Gadole forests in the Kokernag area of Anantnag. Prior to his death, the DSP had called his family members to inform that he might not survive. He was supposed to return home next month for his house warming ceremony. Also, he had his wedding anniversary around 15 days later.

Bhat's father, a retired inspector general of Jammu and Kashmir Police had advised him to descend from the area but he said that his legs were too numb to move. He also made a video call to his wife and asked her to take care of their one-month-old son, saying he might not be able to return. His body was airlifted to his hometown in Humhama in Budgam on Wednesday and his last rites were performed here.

Also Read: Anantnag encounter: 'My legs are numb, can't climb down,' DSP Humayun Bhat told his father before death

DSP and two officers namely Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak, who were leading the anti-terror operations were severely injured in the gunfight and died later. Last rites of all the officers were performed at their native places on Wednesday.

Also Read: Haryana mourns the death of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak in Anantnag Encounter