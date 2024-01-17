The stadium is poised to become a hub for diverse sports, fostering a culture of physical fitness and healthy competition among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. With modern infrastructure and amenities, it is expected to attract athletes and enthusiasts, contributing to the overall development of sports in the region.

During the event Manoj Sinha said, “General Bipin Rawat was a person sent by god, who won wars and people's hearts. He has been closely associated with Baramulla since his childhood...This stadium that is being dedicated to you in his name was not just a decision of the administration, but the people of Baramulla deeply wanted this stadium to be named after Gen. Bipin Rawat... When the mortal remains of General Rawat were kept in Delhi, many people from Baramulla visited Delhi to have a last glimpse of the great man, such was his personality.”