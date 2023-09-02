Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a lecturer from Kashmir who was suspended after arguing in favour of the petitioners in the Article 370 abrogation case before the Supreme Court on August 23, appeared before the committee constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor administration on Saturday, sources said.

"I appeared before Subah Mehta, Joint Director, of School Education, Jammu, on Thursday as part of an inquiry and provided the committee with his leave application, station permission, and other relevant documents," Bhat, a senior lecturer of Political Science”, told ETV Bharat over the phone. Over his suspension for appearing for the petitioners challenging Article 370 abrogation, Bhat said that in order to visit New Delhi on August 22 and 23, he had also submitted an application for a two-day leave.

Interestingly, Bhat had been suspended by the School Education Department last week after his name appeared in the roster of the advocates appearing for the petitioners challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state. Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer in political science, was suspended with immediate effect, according to a SED order, "for violating provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, Jammu & Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules, and J&K Leave Rules."

The suspension of the senior political science lecturer at a government school in Srinagar was brought up by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal before a five-judge Constitution bench chaired by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on August 28. As a result, the Supreme Court asked the Attorney General of India to investigate the matter.