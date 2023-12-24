Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : The killing of a retired SSP by unidentified militants today in Baramulla district of the Kashmir Valley has evoked sharp condemnation with opposition political parties accusing the government of being responsible for the deteriorating security situation in the State.

Muhammad Shafi Mir, who retired in 2012 as SSP, was killed in a mosque in his village, Gantmulla, when he was calling Muslims for prayers. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while offering condolence to the family of slain retired police officer said that those responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared.

"Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer, Mohammad Shafi Mir. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Sinha said.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the security situation is distressing. "One doesn’t know what to condemn more. Killing of five army jawans who laid down their lives in the line of their duty or civilians tortured to death in the most barbaric way by those supposed to protect us from the enemy? Every life in J&K is in peril & GOI wants to brush everything under the carpet only because the ground reality will puncture their fake narrative. How long will this go on before the country wakes up?”, she tweeted on X.

Former chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that terrorism will not stop until we understand and address its root cause. "Shouting normalcy or propagating tourist arrivals as peace will not finish terrorism which is still alive. They were claiming that terrorism has finished with the abrogation of Article 370 (in 2019) but four years down the line, terrorism is still there and will not finish till we try to understand its root cause,” Abdullah said in Jammu during a book release function.