Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a young college girl from Uri area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has sung 'Ram Bhajan' in Pahari language which has gone viral on the social media. Syeda Batool Zahra, who hails from Noorka village of Bunyar in the border area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, has been hoggoing headlines for her rendition of the Ram Bhajan after being inspired by Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Zehra is a first year student of Uri College. On the Ram Bhajan song, she says, "I heard a bhajan by Bollywood singer Jabin Nautiyal and I really liked it. I thought if it can be done in Hindi, why not in Pahari. I wrote it in the Pahari language and later sang it. People from the Muslim community have also congratulated me,” she said.

The Bhajan by the Pahari girl is being widely shared on social media. Zehra's father is also a Pahari singer and is quite popular in the area. Now his daughter has taken the internet by storm by singing Ram Bhajan in Pahari language. Batool Zahra said that she was from the Syed community and Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) had taught to love the nation.

“People from all communities are our brothers and sisters,” she said. She said that Muslims should respect Hindus and Hindus should do the same. The Pahari girl's rendition of the Ram Bhajan comes days ahead of the Ram temple inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. It should be noted that Prime Minister Modi will install the statue of Lord Ram in the Ram temple on January 22.