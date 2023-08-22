Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have averted a major tragedy by defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Nagrota area of Jammu district. According to the local inputs, the IED was spotted lying on the road along the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Panjgrain Nagrota area of Jammu district.

Divulging further details into the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said that police received information that a suspicious object was found at Panjgrain area of Nagrota in Jammu after which security forces were rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

On examination of the suspicious object, it was found to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), SSP Jammu said adding the explosive device was later defused by the BDS through a controlled mechanism. No loss of life or property has been reported in the incident. Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up in the matter.

The recovery of the IED comes over a month after the joint team of Indian Army and Handwara Police recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices from Wodhpura forest near National Highway 701 during a search operation in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The IEDs weighing approximately 5 and 7 kgs were recovered by the security forces during a cordon and search operation in the area.

Earlier in May this year, security forces recovered an IED in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after apprehending and interrogation an alleged terrorist associate.