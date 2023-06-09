Srinagar The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh upheld the acquittal of alleged active members of LashkareTaiba who according to the prosecution were hellbent upon sowing unrest in the Valley and had been engaging in terrorist activities and acts of sabotage to overthrow the Central government The story of the prosecution otherwise seems to be unreliable because the seven persons allegedly involved in terrorist activities and as alleged by the police to be members of LaskhareTaiba a dreaded organisation were sitting like ducks at a public place in Wildlife Sanctuary at Manda waiting for the police to be arrested without any reaction and despite availability of the weaponexplosives they had not used them to retaliate while being arrested by the police a bench of Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary said while expressing serious reservations regarding the evidence that the prosecution had presented before the trial courtIn the present matter on August 28 2004 the in charge of Police Station Pacca Danga learnt from a reliable source that the respondents who were allegedly active LashkareTaiba members intended to stir up trouble in the state of Jammu and Kashmir According to sources the respondents were present in the adjacent Manda Jammu forest where they were allegedly plotting to carry out their nefarious plansThis information led to the registration of a case in which the respondents were accused of violating many provisions of the RPC Ranbir Penal Code including Sections 121 121A 122 120B 153A as well as Sections 45 of the Explosive Substances Act and 725 of the Arms Act The accused were reportedly found plotting together during a raid that was conducted by a police force that included officers in uniform and plain clothes They were apprehended and during the search various weapons were recovered including grenades and a revolver as well as a letter from the district commander of LashkareTaiba and a letter pad that belonged to the group During the search two Chinese grenades were recovered from respondent Mohd Bashir one pistol from Mohd Shafi one live hand grenade from Javed Ahmed one Chinese grenade from Abdul Rehman two Chinese grenades from Abdul Rashid besides one letter written in Urdu by the District Commander of LashkareTaiba and a letter pad of the said organisation were recovered from their possession Following an inquiry a charge sheet was submitted under RPC Section 212 ESA Section 45 and Arms Act Section 725 A few witnesses for the prosecution testified against the accused throughout the trial The investigating officer and other witnesses however were not presented for questioning despite several opportunities provided by the courtAlso read JK 3 terror associates arrested in Awantipora and Shopian incriminating materials recoveredThe trial court found all of the defendants innocent after evaluating the available evidence and witness testimony noting the prosecution s inability to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt The prosecution s contention that the respondents who were armed did not open fire or toss grenades at the police party did not convince the court that their version of events was believableAfter reviewing the testimony of the prosecution witnesses Justice Chowdhary noted a lack of conclusive and corroborated evidence given that the prosecution witnesses comments varied from one another in important ways While one of the prosecution witnesses testified that the accused were found by the side of the road heading to Nagrota other witnesses said that the accused were found seated on concrete benches or chairs on a route maintained in Wildlife Sanctuary Manda for the area s morning and evening walkers The court noted that several witnesses claimed the suspects were found right behind the Ashoka HotelThe accused were found in a public area behind a wellknown hotel in Jammu but even if there was no one available from the general public the hotel staff could have been involved at the time the weapons and explosive material were seized from the accused the court stated highlighting the fact that no independent witness has been associated to prove the arrest of the accused or recovery of the weapons or explosives from their possessionThe police had first filed a case against the accused for sedition but before filing the chargesheet they had subsequently abandoned such allegations the court further stated Most prosecution witnesses throughout the trial were unable to identify any of the defendants and it is unclear how the firearm and explosives were taken from the defendants hands The trial court correctly exonerated all of the defendants since no independent witness was involved in the recovery and seizure procedure the court reasoned in dismissing the plea