Srinagar: In a recent ruling, the Srinagar bench of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, has mandated a liberal approach for courts in allowing amendments under Order 6 Rule 17 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). The court emphasised that such amendments should be allowed unless they lead to irreparable prejudice to the opposing party or alter the fundamental nature of the suit.

Justice MA Chowdhary's bench highlighted that when seeking an amendment before the trial begins, a lenient perspective should be adopted, considering that the opposing party would have an opportunity to address the amended case. This directive came during the hearing of a plea challenging the rejection of an application for amending a civil suit order by the Court of Sub Judge, Chadoora.

The legal dispute revolved around ancestral property in Budgam district. The plaintiff, Haja Alias Hajira Bano, initiated a partition suit against her brother and other family members. Following initial pleadings, she aimed to amend the plaint to incorporate a recently discovered sale deed related to a portion of the property.

The trial court, citing Order 2 Rule 2 of the CPC, which prohibits subsequent suits for claims omitted from the initial suit, rejected the amendment application. Justice Chowdhary clarified that Order 2 Rule 2 only applies to separate suits and not to amendments within an existing suit. The bench emphasised that the trial court erred in rejecting the amendment without considering the necessary liberal approach before the trial.