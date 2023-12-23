Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Under fire for the “custodial killings” of three civilians in Poonch district after the recent ambush attack on the Army, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said it has initiated “legal action” into the incident and announced compensation to the victims' families and jobs to the next of kins.

In a statement posted on X, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir government wrote, “The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District”. “The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased. Further Government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased,” the spokesperson said.

The alleged custodial killings of the three civilians in Dera Ki Gali area of Surankote Poonch by the Army has led to an uproar with the mainstream political parties in Kashmir taking to streets to protest against the killings and demand justice to the victims. The three civilians identified Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), all residents of Topa Peer village of Bufliaz were picked up by the Army in connection with the Dec 21 ambush attack on the Army in Dera Ki Gali and allegedly tortured to death by the soldiers.

Purported videos of the torture also went viral on social media.