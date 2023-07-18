Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Army along on Tuesday claimed to have killed four unidentified terrorists in a joint operation with the J&K Police near the Line of Control in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Operation Trinetra II. In a major Cordon and Search Operation, acting on specific intelligence four terrorists were eliminated in a Joint Operation by Indian Army and JK Police near Sindarah and Maidana villages in tehsil Surankote of Poonch district,” an Army spokesman said.

Along with the terrorists four AK 47 , two Pistols & other war like stores were also recovered, he added. Army said that “elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist initiated incidents in Rajouri and Poonch area”. Search Operations are still in progress, in the area. The encounter broke out on Monday evening soon after the joint forces of the Army and J&K Police launched a massive cordon and search operation in General area Sindarah and Maidana near Surankote tehsil.

An Army spokesman said that during the ensuing search operation, contact was established with the hiding terrorists and intense firefight started triggering an encounter. Pertinently, the encounter came hours after the Army claimed to have foiled in infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Army also claimed to have killed two unidentified infiltrators in the operation. An Army spokesman said that the infiltration bid was foiled by the joint forces of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during 'Operation Bahadur' in Poonch Sector. “Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by Indian Army and JK Police during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress,” an Army spokesman said.