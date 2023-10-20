Jhajjarkotli: In a tragic accident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, the driver and the conductor of a truck died after the vehicle they were on board collided with the bridge divider, and subsequently fell off from a height of approximately 80ft along the Jhajjarkotli National Highway NH44 on Friday morning, officials said.

An official said that the driver of the truck with the registration number RJ13GB/5654 lost control over the vehicle as a result of which the accident took place and the truck fell into the gorge. The official said that both the driver and conductor of the truck were killed at the scene. Upon the arrival of the police team, two additional lifeless bodies were discovered and subsequently retrieved.