J&K: Four arrested with pistols, 'war-like stores' in central Kashmir, says Army
Published: 19 minutes ago
J&K: Four arrested with pistols, 'war-like stores' in central Kashmir, says Army
Published: 19 minutes ago
Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in central Kashmir's Budgam district. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesman for the Srinagar based Chinar Corps said that in a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies on the intervening night of 25-26 Sept in Beerwah, Budgam four suspected individuals have been apprehended.
-
OP BEERWAH, #Budgam— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 26, 2023
In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Int agencies on the intervening night of 25-26 Sep in Beerwah, #Budgam, four suspected individuals have been apprehended. 03xPistols & other war like stores recovered.
Investigation in… pic.twitter.com/PVhnFNY5lS
Three pistols other “war like stores” have been recovered from the possession of the four arrested accused persons, the Army spokesman said. He said that further investigation into the case is in progress. Pertinently, the arrest of the four persons with arms and ammunition in central Kashmir's Budgam comes a day after the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested a person in Vizer area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.
In a statement on X, a spokesman for the Srinagar based Chinar Corps said that based on intelligence inputs, a Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established on Monday by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Vizer, Baramulla. “One suspected individual has been apprehended with recovery of 01xPistol & other war-like stores.
-
OP VIZER, #Baramulla— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 25, 2023
Based on intelligence inputs, a Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established today by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Vizer, Baramulla. One suspected individual has been apprehended with recovery of 01xPistol & other war-like stores.
Investigation in… pic.twitter.com/aKupM5sUkV
Investigation in progress,” the Army spokesman said in the statement. On Monday, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh co-chaired a multi-agency Core Group meeting to include Intelligence Agencies and Security Forces at BB Cantt, Srinagar. An Army spokesman said that the security situation was reviewed and courses of action to enhance the CI/CT Grid was deliberated on.