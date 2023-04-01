Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly committed suicide in Budgam district of central Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of CRPF Ajay Kumar Lama posted with the 181 Battalion of CRPF in Chadoora area of ​​Budgam district.

A police official said that ASI Lama, who hails from Haryana, committed suicide inside the barrack of the CRPF camp. Soon after the incident, the fellow soldiers of the deceased informed the higher ups after which the body was shifted to sub district hospital Chadoora for medical and legal formalities. The body will be sent to Haryana to the native village of the deceased.

An official said that the reason for the soldier taking the extreme step was not immediately known. Further investigation under 174 CRPC has been initiated to find out the root cause of taking the extreme step, he added. a CRPF jawan was found dead with a bullet injury at a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The suicide case comes over a month after a CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. Officials said that the jawan, who was on sentry duty at the camp shot himself with his service rifle. The CRPF jawan, hailing from Kerala had been recently posted in the district as part of the additional deployment in the wake of the terror attack of Jan.1 at Dhangri village in which seven civilians were killed and 14 others injured.

