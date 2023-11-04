Baramulla(Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain, who recently assumed charge, on Saturday claimed that the police department had got the leads in the killing of a policeman, who was shot dead by militants in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district earlier this week.

Swain was talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to the family of police constable Ghulam Muhammad Dar at Vailoo village of Tangmarg in the north Kashmir district to express his condolence with the bereaved family. Dar was shot dead by suspected militants outside his house in the area on Tuesday, Oct 31.

DGP Swain said that they have got vital leads in the case and those involved won't be spared. Whiel remembering slain policeman Dar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief said, “We have lost a family member of police parivaar, honest man besides a father, brother and also a Kashmiri”. The DGP said that there was “no doubt that the handlers across the border are trying to disturb peace here and they are not sending money here to build hospitals, roads and other things but to support terrorism”.