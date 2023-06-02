Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major development in Nasrullahpora murder case in central Kashmir's Budgam district, Budgam police on Thursday presented a charge sheet in the sensational murder case, officials said. A spokesman of the Budgam police said that the charge sheet submitted in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Budgam in this regard.

The charge sheet was filed in connection with FIR No. 49/2023 U/S 302 related to the murder of Qaiser Yusuf Zargar, a resident of Gowharpura Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on March 9 this year at Nasrullahpura area of Budgam. As per a police spokesman, the chargesheet provides comprehensive details of the circumstances leading to the crime and sheds light on the events that took place on that day.

The statement further said that the accused Abid Hussain Dar, who has been arrested in the case, planned the move by buying a knife a day before. The incident was carried out with specific intent to harm the victim, police said. It said that on the day of the incident, the accused attacked Qaiser Yusuf Zargar with a knife, resulting in his death.

The investigation team has collected evidence including witness statements, forensic reports and other relevant materials to build a solid case against the accused. These findings are included in the charge sheet, which provides a comprehensive account of the events surrounding the incident. Police said that the presentation of the charge sheet is an important step in the legal proceedings, bringing the case closer to a fair trial.

It can be recalled that the victim, Qaiser Yusuf Zargar, who was working in Cooperative Societies was stabbed to death on the spot by the accused. The deceased was married and is survived by wife and a two-month-old child.