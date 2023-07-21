Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The District Administration Srinagar on Friday banned all sharp-edged weapons other than those used for domestic/agricultural/industrial/scientific purposes in in view of the recent stabbing incidents reported across the district. An official order has been issued to this effect by District Magistrate Srinagar Aijaz Asad under section 144 Cr.PC.

The order said that Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar has reported that during past few months there have been multiple incidents of stabbing/attacks using sharp edged weapons in District Srinagar. It is learnt that SSP Srinagar has drawn an outline of stabbing incidents in the pockets of Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh areas of District Srinagar, during past three months of the current year.

The order by the District administration said that the safety and security of the public is of paramount importance and incidents involving the use of sharp-edged weapons in public places pose a significant threat to the lives and safety of the citizens. The District administration said that possession of sharp-edged weapons "whose blade is more than 09 inches long or whose blade is more than 02 inches wide" for any purpose other than domestic, agricultural, scientific, and industrial purposes is a cognizable offence under Arms Act 1959.

“Now, therefore, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar; by virtue of powers vested in me /S 144 Cr.PC do hereby impose ban on sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places, in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar with immediate effect,” reads the order. It said that the ban shall be applicable to the business establishments engaged in sale/purchase of such weapons.

"Sharp-edged weapons" shall include any object/instrument that possesses a blade, edge, or point capable of causing injury or harm individuals, including but not limited to knives, swords, daggers, box cutters, and razors. The order further said that public places shall encompass streets, parks, recreational areas, public transport facilities, markets, schools, religious places, government buildings and any other locations accessible to the general public.

The ban shall apply to all individuals except law enforcement agencies, individuals possessing such weapons for legitimate occupational purposes (e.g butchers, carpenters, electricians, chefs etc). Individuals possessing sharp edged weapon(s) have been asked to surrender the same in the nearest police station within next 72 hours after which such weapons shall be seized by District Police Srinagar and appropriate action shall be initiated under the law.

“Any violation of this order shall be dealt with firmly, and appropriate legal action will be taken as per section 188 of Indian Penal code,1860,” the order said. Senior Superintendent of police, Srinagar has been asked to implement the order in letter and spirit with immediate effect. Pertinently, Srinagar District Police on July 19 arrested a youth Kaiser Ahmad Bhat(28) son of Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Nagbal, Ganderbal for allegedly stabbing a youth with knife at Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Earlier, on July 5, police arrested two juveniles for allegedly stabbing a boy from Sonwar area of Srinagar.