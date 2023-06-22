Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated two doctors associated with the post-mortem of two women, who were allegedly raped and murdered in south Kashmir's Shopian district way back in May 2009, sources said on Thursday.

It is learnt that the J&K government has terminated Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo from the service. Government sources said that the two doctors have been accused of “actively working with Pakistan and hatching a conspiracy with its assets within Kashmir to falsify the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian, who had unfortunately died by accidental drowning on 29th May 2009”.

“The ultimate aim of the duo was to create disaffection against the Indian state by falsely accusing the security forces of rape and murder. The investigation reveals that the top echelon of the then government knew about the facts, which was conveniently buried, while Kashmir burnt,” said the government sources.

It can be recalled that the victims Neelofar, wife of Shakeel Ahanger and his sister Asiya went missing on May 29, 2009 shorty after going to their orchard across the Ranbiara rivulet in Shopian district. Their bodies were recovered from a local stream the next day with the relatives alleging their rape and murder.

The alleged twin rape and murder had led to fierce protests and shutdown across Kashmir. While the initial investigation pointed to rape and murder, the probe by the Special Investigation Team faced obstacles including allegations of tampering with evidence and lack of cooperation from local residents. In 2010, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), took over the case from the state police.

The CBI conducted further investigations and re-examined the evidence. In 2011, the CBI filed a closure report, stating that there was not enough evidence to establish that the two women were sexually assaulted and murdered.