Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested ten youth from Srinagar for “trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the city” after Friday congregational prayers led by Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at Jamia Masjid Srinagar after four years. “10 Hooligans arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid Yesterday after friday prayers.

They shall be booked under relevant section of law. Public is requested not to indulge in such acts failing which law will take its own course,” a spokesman for district police Srinagar said in a statement on X. A senior police officer in Srinagar while confirming the arrest of the youth said after the Nimaz, ten youth “appeared from nowhere and raised slogans to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the area”.

The police officer said that the ten youth were identified and were arrested on Saturday. “Mirwaiz too had requested the public during his sermon to remain peaceful. Now action will be taken against all these persons under the relevant provisions of the law," the top cop said. Meanwhile, the police also requested the public to stay away from such activities, otherwise action will be taken against them.