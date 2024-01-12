Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir Valley, a special congregational prayer was held at the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar to beseech for rains and snow in the valley before the Almighty. A collective prayer was held at the Jamia Masjid after the Friday congregational prayers as a sea of people from diverse backgrounds participated in the 'Istisqa prayers'.

A significant attendance of both men and women worshipers was seen at the historic Jama Masjid, not only from Srinagar but also from other districts. The Kashmir Valley is currently grappling with an alarming situation marked by continuous dry and a noticeable absence of rainfall and snowfall, which has left the valley high and dry. The implications extend beyond agricultural concerns, as the lack of precipitation raises fears of disease outbreaks and wild fires.

Despite the customary 40-day Chillai Kalan period in the Kashmir Valley, there has been an unusual absence of snowfall in the hilly areas and a scarcity of rain or snow in the plains. The forecast indicates no likelihood of widespread snowfall throughout the Kashmir Valley until January 20. Following the 'Istisqa prayer,' attendees expressed their collective hope that divine intervention would alleviate the adverse weather conditions and drought.

In the face of what is perceived as a significant trial, the community is turning to the Almighty, acknowledging the prevalence of decadence and depravity in Kashmiri society as contributing factors to the challenges faced today. During this trying time, the community has been urged to seek solace in prayer, imploring the Almighty for forgiveness and perseverance. The Anjuman e Aquaf, which manages the Jamia Masjid affairs, recognizing the severity of the situation, had previously issued an appeal to Imams, scholars, heads of religious institutions, and the general public to organize "Namaz e Istisqa" after Friday prayers.