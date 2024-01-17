Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In an emotional letter to her late maternal grandfather, former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayed, Irtiqa Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, has expressed concern about the “deteriorating democratic institutions” in Jammu and Kashmir and criticized the policy of “bulldozing the region into normalcy”.

In an emotional letter, Irtiqa, who is the elder daughter of Mehbooba, lamented the current state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter, titled "A Letter to My Grandfather," revealed her concern about the “atrophy of democratic institutions and the enforced silence prevailing in the region”. The letter begins with a poignant reflection on the eight years since Mufti Mohammad Sayed's passing away, highlighting the “stark changes in the world and the loss of the privilege to remain uninformed about global and regional issues, particularly the situation in Kashmir”.

Irtiqa also addressed the recent incident in Topa Peer village of Poonch district, where three civilians were allegedly tortured to death by security forces “meant to protect them”, after an ambush attack on the security forces by the militants in which four soldiers were killed. She criticized the “apparent desensitization of citizens to the suffering of Kashmiris” and warned against the “broader implications of suppressing dissent” adding that “fascism won't stop at targeting only Kashmiris or Muslims”.

Irtiqa reminisced about Mufti Mohammad Sayed's philosophy, quoting his famous words, "Grenade se, na goli se, baat banegi boli se" (Dialogue, not grenades or bullets, can resolve issues). She emphasized the futility of a militaristic approach and the need for dialogue and reconciliation. The letter sharply criticized the current government's policies, particularly the “belief that silencing dissent and bulldozing Jammu and Kashmir into normalcy will bring peace”.

Irtiqa contrasts this with her grandfather's approach during his tenure as Chief Minister, citing the “Healing Touch policy and efforts to engage with separatists as a way to end alienation and bring people together”. She also reflected on Mufti Mohammad Sayed's “ability to address the idea of separatism with a better idea, striving to give people peace with dignity rather than promising azaadi (independence)”.