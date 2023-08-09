Mendhar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that the intruder, who was arrested two days ago near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by the Army, is an Afghan national with a disability in left leg. According to a police official, Abdul Wahid, in his early 20’s, was earlier believed to be a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had inadvertently sneaked into this side before being caught by Army in Dabi-Basuni village ahead of the border fence in Balakote sector on Monday.

Also read: Pakistani intruder shot dead in J&K's Arnia sector; infiltration bid foiled

The police official said that Wahid was handed over to police late Tuesday night and he is an Afghan national. “His questioning is going on to ascertain the motive behind his intruding into this side,” the police official said. It is learnt that nothing incriminating has been recovered from the possession of the arrested Afghan national, the official said.

Significantly, this is for the first time that any Afghan national has been arrested along the LoC in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch. Earlier, the Indian Army, after arresting the Afghan national, handed over Wahid to police as per the legal formality after completing his questioning. Abdul Wahid of Kabul was caught by White Knight Corps jawans and given handed over to Jammu Kashmir Police for further interrogation in Balakot sector of Mendhar division of Poonch.

Pertinently, officials had on Monday said that a 22-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Wahid was taken into custody by a joint party of the Army and police from Dabi-Basuni village in the Balakote sector.