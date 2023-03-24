Srinagar: Army killed one unidentified infiltrator while foiling an infiltration bid in Jabdi area on the Line of Control (LoC) of the Tangdhar sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday. Alert troops posted along the border in Tangdhar sector first detected suspicious movement near Jabdi area. The infiltrator died in an exchange of fire. Security forces have started a search operation that is still underway in the area.

A similar infiltration attempt was made by the neighbouring country to disturb the peace and tranquility in Kashmir last month. A terrorist was killed and two others escaped by crossing to the other side of the LoC during an infiltration bid in the Tangdhar sector. In a statement issued by the Army later on, it stated that the infiltration attempt was made by Pakistani armed terrorists. The security forces posted in the area detected movement of three terrorists when they were trying to cross the LoC. They acted immediately as a result of which, one was killed and two others were severely injured, though they managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. During its search operation that was conducted jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, army recovered the terrorist's body along with one AK series rifle, a light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and a huge stock of war-like stores.

Also read: J and K: Indian Army foils major infiltration bid on LoC in Poonch, one terrorist neutralised

Earlier, in November one terrorist was killed and two AK47 rifles, magazines, one Chinese pistol and a large numder of war-like stores were recovered from Poonch sector after a similar infiltration bid. In October another terrorist was killed and one escaped near the LoC in Tangdhar sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara sector after army and Jammu and Kashmir police jointly foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists.