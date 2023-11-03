Farooq was addressing a press conference after an emergency meeting of the regional mainstream parties in Kashmir held on Friday at the residence of the National Conference President. “It is regrettable that the Government of India abstained from the UN resolution on the war. India should play a positive role ending war in Palestine where innocent people are being killed every day,” he said while criticizing Government of India for abstaining from voting on a UN resolution seeking a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.