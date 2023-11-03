India's move to abstain from voting on UN resolution on Israel-Hamas war 'regrettable', says Farooq Abdullah
Published: 50 minutes ago
India's move to abstain from voting on UN resolution on Israel-Hamas war 'regrettable', says Farooq Abdullah
Published: 50 minutes ago
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked the BJP government at the Centre to play a “positive role” in ending the war between Israel and Hamas calling India's move to abstain from voting on a UN humanitarian ceasefire resolution “regrettable”.
Farooq was addressing a press conference after an emergency meeting of the regional mainstream parties in Kashmir held on Friday at the residence of the National Conference President. “It is regrettable that the Government of India abstained from the UN resolution on the war. India should play a positive role ending war in Palestine where innocent people are being killed every day,” he said while criticizing Government of India for abstaining from voting on a UN resolution seeking a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Also read: Exclusive | 'Qatar upset over India's stance on Israel': Farooq Abdullah on why Arab nation 'hastened' to sentence ex-Indian Navy officers to death
National President Farooq Abdullah said that Israel had “converted Gaza into rubble and flattened the entire region”. “There are no medicines and other essentials for the people. World leaders should wake up and end this war,” he added. PDP President Mehboobhu Mufti and CPI(M) leader Yusuf Tarigami also participated in the emergency meeting today in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
However, Awami National Conference leader, Muzaffar Shah, who is part of the PAGD, an alliance of the regional parties was conspicuous with his absence. Farooq Abdullah said that today's meeting was not of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Pertinently, the Gaza's Ministry of National Education recently announced a premature end to the academic session 2023-24 with over 3000 children killed in Israel bombardment on Palestine as of Oct 31.